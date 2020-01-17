FilmRise Acquires ‘The Dog Doc’

FilmRise announced the acquisition of Cindy Meehl’s documentary The Dog Doc.

The documentary revolves around veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein and his clinic, which is known for its groundbreaking approach to treating pets. Combining traditional medical training with alternative therapies, the center serves as a vital example of how improving overall health rather than merely treating disease is a transformative experience. The Dog Doc will be released theatrically in select markets in March 2020, with a national theatrical and theatrical-on-demand campaign to follow.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher commented, “This documentary will no doubt have audiences realizing an alternate approach to pet healthcare. Meehl’s intimate look at Dr. Goldstein’s practice offers an insider’s view at how he and his clinic uniquely treat and heal people’s most precious pets. A film all audiences can enjoy and relate to.”