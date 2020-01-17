AG Studios Colombia Uses eTribez Management Platform

eTribez announced the utilization of its product management platform by the multi-media production company AG Studios Colombia.

AG Studios Colombia will utilize the new digital tool to offer the best production technology to its clients. Recent production service projects for the studio include season two of the Amazon Prime Video series Jack Ryan and season two of the Telemundo series La Reina Del Sur.

Cristina Echeverri, executive director at AG Studios Colombia, stated, “The eTribez production management platform has made our productions more efficient. We have discovered it to be an excellent tool that adds value to our clients, contractors and vendors. We highly recommend this platform as an important new tool for producers of original content everywhere.”

Ted Bookstaver, VP of Client Relations at eTribez, added, “While we have had, up until now, great interest from important production companies large and small across the U.S. and Europe, AG Studios Colombia’s embrace of our unique production management platform marks its debut in the Latin American marketplace. We are confident that more and more top producers in LATAM and elsewhere will soon realize the numerous benefits to their diverse productions that our platform offers. It surely is destined to become a ‘must-have’ service for production companies, broadcasters and top studios on a global basis.”