NATPE Miami: Zoomer Media Gets A ‘Workout’

Zoomer Media is at NATPE Miami highlighting Anjelica’s 22 Minute Workout (pictured). The fitness series is a modern twist on, as well as a tribute to the hottest aerobics shows of the 1980s.

Associate producer, writer, and host Anjelica Scannura leads her workouts with retro beats and fashion but combines today’s lower impact aerobics with weights. Anjelica is backed by an all-ages fitness crew of people from all walks of life. Each episode offers viewers the exercises they need for quick calorie burn, lean muscle development, and weight loss. Kiosk 302

