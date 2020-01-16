NATPE Miami: Universal Cinergia Dubbing Begins 2020 With Bright Outlook

Universal Cinergia Dubbing has been offering language dubbing, subtitling, closed captioning, and translation services since 2012.

The company starts 2020 with bright perspectives for the year. The opening of new studios in Mexico City has contributed to increased production capacity in LAS (Latin American Spanish), and the remodeling of the new studios in São Paulo for 5.1 mix has increased production capacity in BPO (Brazilian Portuguese). The company portfolio continues to expand, with new clients from different regions (Europe, Asia, and Africa).

The executives and sales team will be attending all of the major global content markets of the year, always working hand in hand with clients. During the week of NATPE, the company will host tours of the studios to meet the Operations team and see the actual recordings process.

