NATPE Miami: Record TV Faces the ‘Apocalypse’

At NATPE Miami, Record TV will bring plenty of telenovelas.

Jezebel (Jezabel) tells the story of a Phoenician princess who uses her beauty and seductive powers to marry King Ahab to become queen (pictured). She faces a strong opposition when she tries to impose the worship of pagan gods.

Topíssima is a contemporary telenovela that delves into the feminine universe to bring the struggles of modern women to the surface.

Jesus (Jesús) depicts the little-known passages and lesser-known stories of the man who’d change the world forever.

After the death of their mother during childbirth, Leah (Lea) is forced care for her newborn sister, Rachel. Years later, Leah falls in love with Jacob, but he prefers her younger sister. Leah deceives Jacob into marrying her, but he secretly marries Rachel, as well.

Apocalypse (Apocalipsis) tells the story of The End of Times, the first phase of which begins in New York in the 1980s and centers on Alan, Adriano, Deborah, and Susana. The second begins in the 1990s with the return of Adriano and Deborah and their son Ricardo to New York, where they reestablish contact with Alan and Susana and their son, Benjamin. The third phase takes place in the present day. Benjamin is a prestigious scientist in a happy marriage with Zoe. Ricardo, who has always been in love with Zoe, will use his rival’s studies in a perverse plan of world domination that will bring his true identity as the antichrist to the surface. Tresor Tower Suite 2-2014

