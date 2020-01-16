NATPE Miami: Multicom Shares The Archive

Multicom Entertainment Group will deliver a diverse array of content in Miami.

The Archive is a channel dedicated to rare, retro, and 4K-restored films and classic TV. The channel features yesterday’s legends and today’s stars.

With hundreds of documentaries, specials, and unscripted series on every subject from around the world, The Grapevine channel will cover topics including food, travel, politics, pop culture, crime, and current events.

Remarkable Life of John Weld (pictured) tells the true story of one man’s extraordinary existence. He went from a stuntman during Hollywood’s golden era to a journalist and novelist in the 20th century.

In A Woman Called Moses, escaped slave Harriet Tubman risked recapture each day when she helped organize the Underground Railroad, which allowed hundreds of enslaved African Americans to escape to freedom in the North.

Blood 13 focuses on a reckless female detective who faces a gruesome crime scene in a basement bathroom during a murder investigation. When a fellow detective insists that her case is but a small piece of a larger serial killing spree, she puts herself in the killer’s sights to bring him to justice. Booth Number 403/ Cabana Number 18

