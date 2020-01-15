NATPE Miami: ‘The Legend’ of Global Agency

Global Agency arrives in Miami with a slew of Turkish drama series and game shows.

At the helm of the company’s roster is Daydreamer, a dramedy about a fun-loving daydreamer who sets off on a tumultuous and romantic adventure. Sanem leaves her father’s grocery store behind and goes on a rollercoaster ride with Can in the heart of the city.

In drama series Evermore, the beautiful Süreyya falls in love with Faruk and is drawn into a vastly different world of privilege. Faruk’s mother, however, is determined to thwart their marriage plans.

Gulperi (pictured) is a woman struggling to fulfill her dreams in the face of a tyrannical family determined to control her every step. The tragic death of her husband leaves her at the mercy of his hostile family while she fights for the love of her children.

In The Legend, contestants sing their hearts out to prove that they have what it takes to be a musical icon. Only the top two rated contestants in each episode will move on to the semi-finals.

Each episode of studio game show Lucky Room features three contestants who are asked questions by the host. The contestants do not know that their family members are also in the studio, waiting in The Lucky Room. Booth 301

Find the complete list of product listings for NATPE Miami here.