NATPE Miami: MISTCO Unlocks The ‘Golden Cage’

MISTCO will be in attendance at NATPE Miami with an array of drama titles.

Romantic drama Golden Cage (pictured) chronicles an enchanting love born out of revenge. Despite their hostile families, Zuluf and Kenan will nurture their relationship through tears and patience.

Family drama Melek: A Mother’s Struggle follows a mother who is willing to sacrifice everything for her children.

In My Champion, a father named Kafkas grieves his wife’s death, but must return to his life as a boxer in order to help his son when he learns of his son’s serious disease.

Romantic drama Hold My Hand is the love story between Azra and Cenk, whose relationship begins as a tragedy but later brings great fortune.

Family Honor revolves around Cemal Ocak and his family. Cemal earns a living from his automobile repair shop, while his wife dreams of a better life. Her fantasies often mislead her children, who harbor similar pipe dreams. Booth 308

