NATPE Miami: Ledafilms is ‘Miraculous’

At NATPE Miami, Ledafilms will present an eclectic mix of animated, horror, and dramatic content.

Animated film Miraculous-Ladybug and Cat Noir: Awakening (pictured) tracks the fun adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir as they teach audiences about family bonds, responsibility, and the hearts of two young souls.

Egor comes home to find that the nanny has vanished with his little sister in horror film Baba Yaga. Egor is convinced that the nanny is actually an ancient demon who once went by the name Yaga, and he sets out with his friends to look for her.

The Banishing tells the tale of Lionel and his family, who move to town where Lionel becomes the new reverend. Strange things soon start happening, including a mysterious bruise on his daughter’s leg that grows larger each day.

In En Viaje, flight attendant Meche takes an in-depth look at some of the passengers that board her flights, in order to find out their hidden stories and the reasons for their trips.

Playmobil: The Movie follows Marla, who enters a magical portal that transforms her into a Playmobil figure. In this new land, she will have to rescue her young brother Charlie.

