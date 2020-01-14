NATPE Miami: Electric Sees ‘Change in the Air’

Electric Entertainment will arrive at Miami with Almost Paradise (pictured) in tow. Former U.S. DEA agent Alex Walker sees his tropical early retirement is interrupted, when he finds himself at the center of an international drug investigation.

The first season of fantasy/adventure series The Outpost follows Talon as she tries to hunt down those who destroyed her village. She learns that she has a supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to defend the world against a religious dictator. Season two picks up after Talon has defeated Dred and retaken the Outpost. Talon delves deeper into her powers, while Gwynn recruits allies for war.

In Change in the Air, a peaceful community is forever changed when a mysterious young woman with a secret moves in.

When a one-night stand is interrupted by a robbery in romantic comedy Say My Name, strangers must learn to navigate the underbelly of a sleepy Welsh isle in order to get their stolen property back.

Wildland is a deeply personal account of a single wildland firefighting crew as they struggle with fear, dreams, and demons. Meeting Table M2

