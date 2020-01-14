NATPE Miami: Condista Celebrates 20th Anniversary

At this edition of NATPE Miami, Condista will be toasting to a dream come true.

In 1998, Jorge E. Fiterre worked for the Adelphia cable system in the greater Miami, Florida region, but envisioned having his own channel distribution company. The following year, his dream became a reality.

Last year, the leading provider of top-rated TV networks and VoD content in the United States and Latin America commemorated its 20th anniversary.

In the U.S. today, Condista offers quality Spanish-language TV channels from Latin America and Europe. The company represents over 35 Spanish-language TV channels. Meanwhile, in Latin America, Condista represents linear TV channels and a selection of VoD content. Cabana 7

