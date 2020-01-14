NATPE Miami: ATV is One ‘Grand Family’

ATV will fly to Miami with loads of dramas, including The Ottoman (pictured), which tells the sweeping story of the people of Anatolia, who were forced to live in constant danger due to the presence of the Byzantine empire and the Mongolian invasion.

When Reyyan, the granddaughter of the Sadoglu family, one of the strongest families in Midyat, falls for Miran in drama Hercai, she thinks she has found the perfect man. After just one night of wedded bliss, Miran ends the relationship. Why? Reyyan’s father had killed Miran’s parents many years ago, and Miran grandmother raised him to avenge their deaths.

Love and Secrets tells the dramatic tale of Sevda, who steals money in order to rescue her brother, who has been taken hostage by a drug gang, and Ali, a former orphan who is unaware that his own brother is in the gang.

Lifeline is the story of Nefes, a child bride sold to an abusive businessman. Although she tries, she repeatedly fails to escape with her young son. Will Tahir, the younger brother of one of her husband’s business associates, be able to figure out a way to save her?

In drama series Grand Family, Hizir tries to balance time between his wife and girlfriend while climbing to the top of the mafia world. Booth 318

