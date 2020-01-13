The Academy Award Nominations Announced

The nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards were revealed today.

Nominated in the category for best motion picture are Ford V Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and Parasite. In the category for best international feature film, there is Corpus Christi, Honeyland, Les Misérables, Pain and Glory, and Parasite.

Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Adam Driver in Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, and Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes have all been nominated in the actor in a lead role category. Meanwhile, actresses nominated for their lead roles include Cynthia Erivo in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan in Little Women, Charlize Theron in Bombshell, and Renée Zellweger in Judy. Todd Phillips’ Joker leads with 11 nominations.

