BBC Northern Ireland Commissions ‘Tricked Out Tractors’

BBC Northern Ireland commissioned Green Inc. to produce the factual entertainment format Tricked Out Tractors.

Providing an insight into high-tech rural culture, the series brings together experts, who specialize in areas from body works and electronics to paintwork and restoration, to transform prized tractors.

Stephen Stewart, managing director of Green Inc., commented, “Tractors are hugely popular, as proven by millions and millions of hits for tractor racing, pulling and restoring on YouTube. And interestingly, very few of the tractor owners that we have met are farmers. This is simply one of those modern hobbies, for a surprisingly young and large number of very enthusiastic people. We are delighted to be delving into this world with our original format Tricked Out Tractors for BBC Northern Ireland, and we are sure the show will resonate strongly with viewers nationwide.”