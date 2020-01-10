DISCOP Abidjan Will Highlight French-Language Production

DISCOP Abidjan will place French-language development, production, and programming at the center of this year’s market and forum organized with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Media from the Republique of Cote D’Ivoire.

More than 500 international delegates will be in attendance for business at Abidjan, coming from entertainment companies, broadcast networks, streaming platforms, and more. Running parallel to the three-day market will be DISCOP Abidjan’s sidebar programming, with conferences and panel discussions on a variety of topics, including engaging French-speaking audiences from Africa and consumer trends in West Africa. Upcoming and original series from Francophone West Africa will also present screenings as part of the overall agenda.

DISCOP Abidjan will run from May 27-29, 2020.