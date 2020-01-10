CBeebies To Air ‘Love Monster’ With George Takei

CBeebies will air the new pre-school animation show Love Monster starting January 27, 2020.

Based on the books by Rachel Bright, Love Monster revolves around the comedic adventures of the title character as he navigates everyday challenges and searches for the right thing to do. The vocal talent for the animation includes George Takei, Tamsin Greig, Darren Foreman, Sarah Hadland, and Javone Prince. The series is executive produced by the BBC’s Tony Reed, Boat Rocker Studios’ Chapman Maddox, and UYoung’s James Chen Gu.

Takei remarked, “Love Monster celebrates inclusive behaviour and collaboration and that’s also very much my philosophy – we find strength, joy and vitality in diversity coming together.”