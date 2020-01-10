APC Kids Ink Deal With Gulli For ‘Kid-E-Cats’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment division of APC Studios, secured a deal with the free-to-air channel Gulli, part of M6 Group, for seasons one and two of Kid-E-Cats.

The French channel has aired the animated series since January 6, 2020. Produced by CTC Media and Studio Metrafilms, Kid-E-Cats revolves around three kittens who jump into adventures with endless energy and imagination.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, said, “Kid-E-Cats‘ energy and warmth continues to resonate internationally and we are delighted to strengthen the brand’s footprint in France, giving new audiences the chance to enjoy the adventures of Cookie, Pudding and Candy on such a well-respected channel as Gulli.”