ViacomCBS And Comcast Enter Content Carriage Deal

ViacomCBS and Comcast renewed their content carriage agreement.

The deal includes the continued retransmission consent for 23 CBS-owned television stations across 15 markets in the country. The carriage agreement also covers the distribution of Showtime, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, and CBS Sports Network to Xfinity customers. CBS All Access, the CBS SVoD and live-streaming service, will also be rolling out on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms later in the year.

Ray Hopkins, president of U.S. Networks Distribution at ViacomCBS, remarked, “We are very pleased to have reached this agreement to continue to bring CBS’ industry-leading entertainment, sports and news content from the CBS Television Network, SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV and CBS Sports Network to millions of Xfinity customers, and delighted to offer these customers access via X1 and Flex to CBS All Access for the first time.”