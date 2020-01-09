Synchronicity Films Options Rights To ‘Lennox’ Series

Synchronicity Films optioned the rights to Craig Russell’s Lennox book series.

The Lennox classic noir series is being adapted as a TV series by Robert Murphy, who has worked on Invisible, DCI Banks, and Inspector George Gently, among other series. Set in Glasgow during the 1950s, the Lennox series follows a ruggedly good-looking private detective caught in the middle of three crime bosses.

Claire Mundell, managing director and creative director of Synchronicity, commented, “Craig Russell’s Lennox is a fascinating character, taking inspiration from the classic noir detective and infusing him with freshness and bite through intricately researched setting, authenticity of the period and compelling plot. We know that Robert will bring his wit and brilliant instinct for storytelling to this project, and we can’t wait to showcase it to audiences hungry for innovative crime drama.”