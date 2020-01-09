DocuBay Partners With International Film Festival Shimla

DocuBay, the VoD streaming service from IN10 Media Network, partnered with the International Film Festival Shimla (IFFS) to bring IFFS documentaries to the streaming service.

Select titles featured in last year’s IFFS will be highlighted as part of the IFFSBay, which will be available for global streaming. Notable titles include Authenticity, No Woman’s Land, Behind The Bars, and Dan the Himalayan Ibex.

Akul Tripathi, CEO of DocuBay, said, “Working with independent filmmakers and film festivals like the IFFS reinforces our commitment to providing a platform for storytellers to showcase their work worldwide. We’re very proud to highlight these features on DocuBay and look forward to further building relationships with independent filmmakers and other international film festivals to become a global voice for the factual film community.”