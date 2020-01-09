Conecta FICTION Selects France As European Focus Country

Conecta FICTION named France as the European Focus Country for the fourth edition of the international television event.

French TV networks and production companies have already confirmed their attendance, including TF1, Arte France, M6, Federation Entertainment, Banijay, and Gaumont, among others. The decision to select France as the European Focus Country has been backed by the CNC, USPA, La Guilde Française des Scénaristes, FilmFrance, and ALCA-Nouvelle Aquitaine.

Géraldine Gonard, director of Conecta FICTION, stated, “France has always been a country with a strong presence at Conecta FICTION and we are very happy with the excellent reaction of the French institutions, networks, and production houses who see the next edition of Conecta FICTION as the ideal platform for starting or growing their connections with America and other potential European partners.” Conecta FICTION will be held from June 22-25, 2020, in Navarra, Spain.