Viacom’s ‘Los Internacionales’ Finishes Filming

Viacom International Studios announced that filming has been completed on its production with The Mediapro Studio, Telecom, and Olympusat.

Based on the journalistic account The Bogotá Connection by Nahuel Gallota, Los Internacionales revolves around a group of Colombian thieves who travel to Argentina to loot assets while the country is in a political and economic crisis. The series’ cast includes Cecilia Roth, Pablo Shuk, Rafael Ferro, Boy Olmi, and Carlos Santamaría, among others.

The drama began filming in September 2019 in Bogotá, Colombia, then moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Los Internacionales will debut in 2020 on Telefe and OnDemand via Flow.