PBS Distribution Expands Spanish-Language Content On Prime Channel

PBS Distribution added new episodes of the Spanish-language versions of its programming to its PBS Kids Prime Video Channel.

Spanish-language versions of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Volumes 2-4 (pictured), Dinosaur Train Volumes 2-3, and SciGirls Volume 2 will be added to the streaming channel. Additionally, The Berenstain Bears Volumes 1-2 and Peg + Cat Volume 1 will join the Spanish-language roster.

The PBS Kids Prime Video Channel also has Spanish-language versions of Caillou and Cyberchase.