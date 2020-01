NAB Now Accepting Entries For Crystal Radio Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will be accepting entries for the NAB Crystal Radio Awards until January 31, 2020.

Established in 1987, the Crystal Radio Awards celebrate radio stations for their year-round service. Finalists will be revealed in February, with winners announced during the We Are Broadcasters Celebration, on April 21, at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.