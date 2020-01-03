Up The Ladder: iQIYI

iQIYI appointed Kelvin Yau (pictured) as vice president of International Business and general manager of iQIYI Thailand.

Taking effect in early 2020, Yau will oversee iQIYI’s strategic growth, operations, and overall development in Thailand. Prior to joining the company, Yau served as senior vice president and general manager of Greater China for BBC Studios since 2015.

Yang Xianghua, president of iQIYI’s Membership and Overseas Business Group, said, “Kelvin is a pioneer with innovative spirit and global experience. His deep management skills in business and brand building, localizing customers and users services will bring more international experience and creativity to iQIYI and accelerate the pace of our international market business development together.”