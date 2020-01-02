‘Star Wars’ Earns More Than 400 Million At U.S. Box Office

The Star Wars franchise led the way into the new year for the U.S. box office.

The latest film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Sky Walker, distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, grossed $16.9 million, on New Year’s Day, which propelled the film’s earnings to $407.5 million domestically.

Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level pushed itself past the $200 million this past week. The film brought in $10.9 million on New Year’s Day and grossed $203 million at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig, drew $42.8 million since its holiday release.