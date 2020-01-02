The Star Wars franchise led the way into the new year for the U.S. box office.
The latest film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Sky Walker, distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, grossed $16.9 million, on New Year’s Day, which propelled the film’s earnings to $407.5 million domestically.
Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level pushed itself past the $200 million this past week. The film brought in $10.9 million on New Year’s Day and grossed $203 million at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig, drew $42.8 million since its holiday release.
Please follow and like us:
Leave A Comment