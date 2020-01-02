Hasbro Completes eOne Acquisition

Hasbro announced the completion of its acquisition of Entertainment One (eOne).

Darren Throop, president and chief executive officer of eOne, will report to Brian Goldner, chairman and chief executive officer of Hasbro. Additional executives in leadership roles will be joining Hasbro, including Olivier Dumont, president of Family & Brands, Steve Bertram, president of Film & Television, and Chris Taylor, global president of Music. The all-cash transaction was valued at $3.8 billion.

Goldner commented, “Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit. The addition of eOne accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our brand portfolio with eOne’s beloved global preschool brands, adding proven TV and film expertise, and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth. We are pleased to welcome the incredibly talented eOne team to our Company.”