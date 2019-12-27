SPI/FilmBox Inks Deal With Telekom Romania For TDC

SPI/FilmBox will bring Telekom Romania subscribers access to its Timeless Drama Channel (TDC).

Telekom Romania subscribers will also now have access to DocuBox and FightBox, two thematic channels from SPI/FilmBox’s portfolio. Launched in partnership with Ay Yapim, TDC provides more than 600 hours of Turkish drama content, including series such as Karadayi (pictured), Black Money Love, Kurt Seyit & Shura, and Moms and Mothers, among others.

Tamas Fülöp, regional director of Operations at SPI International, remarked, “We are excited to launch three of our most riveting channels on Telekom Romania, one of the biggest players in the region. We pride ourselves on providing high-quality programming across all genres on our channels, and we are confident that Telekom Romania subscribers will thoroughly enjoy TDC, DocuBox and FightBox.”