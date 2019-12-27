CIFF Partners With Viu On Short Films Funding

The Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) teamed up with Viu, the Hong Kong-based OTT platform, to organize a financing effort for short films.

The Viu Short Films Production Funding will take part at the Cairo Industry Days portion of the festival. Three emerging Egyptian filmmakers will be supported with funding for the development and production of their short films.

The funding selection will be announced in early 2020, following the submission deadline on January 20, 2020.