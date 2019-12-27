ATV’s ‘Hercai’ Tops Ratings In Chile

ATV licensed its drama series Hercai in over nine countries, including Chile in Latin America.

Chile was the first Latin American country to air Hercai on TVN. The drama series has seen ratings success on the network. On December 24, 2019, the drama reached its highest rating yet with 10.1 percent on TVN’s primetime slot.

Hercai revolves around Reyyan and Miran whose romance is cut short. Miran ends their relationship after remembering that Reyyan’s father killed his mother and father years before.