Netflix Announces Original Series With Abla Fahita

Netflix announced a collaboration with Abla Fahita to produce a new Egyptian original series.

Produced by OKWRD Production in cooperation with ASAP Productions and executive producer Amin El Masri, the social comedy drama will revolve around the adventures of the puppet character. The series will be Netflix’s second original series in the region.

Ahmed Sharkawi, director of International Originals at Netflix, commented, “We are very excited to be collaborating with Abla Fahita, one of the most prominent comedians in Egypt and the wider Arab region. We are looking forward to working with Abla Fahita in order to bring our Arab and international audience a fun innovative series full of laughter and excitement.”