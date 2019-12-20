GMA Worldwide Brings Dramas To Malaysia And Myanmar

GMA Worldwide, the content distribution arm of GMA Network, secured premieres for its drama series in Malaysia and Myanmar.

Romantic comedy Meant To Be (pictured) will broadcast on Malaysia’s TV Okey on December 23, 2019. The series revolves around four men of different cultural backgrounds who all fall in love with the same woman.

The fantasy drama Kara Mia will air daily beginning December 27 on the MWD Documentary Channel in Myanmar. The series tells the story of twin sisters who share a body due to a genetic malformation.