Apple TV+ To Premiere ‘Mythic Quest’ In February 2020

Apple will premiere Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet exclusively on Apple TV+ starting February 7, 2020.

From Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, the new comedy series centers around a team of video game developers who face the challenges of running a video game. Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft produced the live-action comedy.

McElhenney, who co-created the series with Megan Ganz, will star as part of an ensemble cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.