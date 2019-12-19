Sabbatical Finishes Production On ‘The Best of the Best’

Sabbatical Entertainment confirmed that production has finished on the year-end special The Best of the Best 2019.

Produced by Sabbatical Squads of Sabbatical Entertainment, the special features varied lists counting down significant events and characters from the year, from the most passionate celebrity romances to the best series and films of the year. The Best of the Best 2019 will air on DIRECTV in Latin America.

Miguel Somoza, CEO of Sabbatical Entertainment, commented, “[W]ith The Best of the Best 2019, we conclude the year on a high note and are ready to begin a decade of great innovations and surprises.”