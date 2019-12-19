Prime Entertainment Secures Deal With Hola! For Angelina Jolie Doc

Prime Entertainment Group signed a deal with ¡Hola! magazine in Spain for the documentary The True Story of Angelina Jolie.

The biographical documentary chronicles the career highlights of Jolie, sharing events from her time as an actress, director, and mother. The True Story of Angelina Jolie will air on ¡Hola! Play.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, stated, “We are happy to welcome ¡Hola! Play as our new partner in Spain. It is a true satisfaction to see that the variety and strong production value of our glamorous biographical programs, both series and one offs, appeal to Spanish audience and open new and exciting opportunities for Prime in the region.”