All3media Int’l And HOOQ Enter Distribution Partnership

All3media International and the Southeast Asian VoD platform HOOQ agreed to a new content representation partnership.

All3media International will oversee sales and global rights to HOOQ Originals, unless held by HOOQ or its partners. HOOQ’s slate of Originals content has reached 63 original productions, which is scheduled to reach 100 by the second quarter of 2020. All3media International adds to distribution portfolio the Indonesian crime thriller Brata, Singaporean dark comedy She’s a Terrorist & I Love Her, factual series Sex Talks with Dr. Holmes, and Thai series Someone.

Maartje Horchner, EVP of Content at All3media International, said, “Forming key collaborations with dynamic partners such as HOOQ – which is actively investing in developing internationally appealing original projects – is a vital part of our ongoing growth strategy, not only in Asia but around the world. Our vast experience in delivering multi-genre content from and to numerous countries, as well as our strong presence in the Asian market, puts us in the perfect position to showcase HOOQ’s innovative and diverse programming globally.”