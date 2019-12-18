TLN Media Group Launches Distribution Unit

TLN Media Group (TMG) announced the launch of its new distribution company.

TMG Worldwide Media Distribution carries a multilingual programming catalog that features more than 300 episodes of original content and 43 new TV and digital projects in production. The Made in Canada programming spans dramas, comedies, documentaries, children’s series, and more.

The TMG Worldwide Media Distribution library represents titles such as the food series Opening Sicily, the Spanish-language series My Name Is Ripley (Mi Nombre es Ripley), and the Italian-language series Ortona: The Canadian Stalingrad (La Stalingrad Canadese).