French Series ‘Laetitia’ Selected For Sundance

France tv distribution announced that the French series Laetitia has been selected to participate in the Sundance Film Festival.

Produced by CPB Films and L’lle Clavel, and co-produced by France Télévisions, the series will take part in the Indie Episodic, Shorts, and Special Events programming track. Adapted from the bestseller by Ivan Jablonka, Laetitia tells the story of a young woman who disappeared and the effect on her family.

Catherine Bernard, COO of France tv distribution, remarked, “We are very honored and proud to be not only the first French series but also the first French distributor to be selected for the Indie Episodic category at the Sundance Festival, with Laetitia, the result of a magnificent partnership with CPB Films.”