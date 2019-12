GMA Network To Air ‘ Wicked Angel’

GMA Network will premiere its newest series Wicked Angel starting December 18, 2019.

The romantic comedy stars Baifern Pimchanok and Tao Sattaphong as Angelica and Dominic, respectively, an arrogant CEO and her sweet secretary. Angelica leads her father’s film production with a perfectionist’s touch, but her life changes when she meets Dominic. Wicked Angel will air during the week on GMA Telebabad.