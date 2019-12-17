Disney France And Canal+ Enter Strategic Deal

Disney France and Canal+ Group signed a strategic distribution agreement.

As part of the deal, Canal+ subscribers will have access to a wide array of The Walt Disney Company‘s branded television channels. Canal+’s premium channels will also offer the first-run broadcasts of movies from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, 20th Century Fox, and more. Additionally, Canal+ will serve as the exclusive pay-TV partner to Disney+ in France, presenting the streaming service to its subscriber base.

Kevin Mayer, chairman of Direct-to-Consumer & International at The Walt Disney Company, commented, “Canal has been, and remains a very important partner to Disney. With this agreement, we are pleased to offer millions of Canal+ consumers multiple ways to access our films, television and entertainment. Disney+ marks a new era of innovation and creativity for our Company and we cannot wait to bring the app and its exclusive original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic to France.”