Up The Ladder: NBCUniversal

Comcast Corporation announced the appointment of Jeff Shell as CEO of NBCUniversal.

Steve Burke, who currently serves as CEO, will move on to the position of chairman, NBCUniversal. Burke will retire in August 2020, after the summer Olympics in Tokyo. Shell’s new position is effective January 1, 2020. Shell currently manages NBCUniversal’s film and network television businesses, such as NBC Entertainment and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Following Burke’s retirement, Shell will report to Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast.

Roberts commented, “When Comcast acquired NBCUniversal in 2011, I never imagined it would become the fastest growing media company. Steve’s leadership and the team that he built has had everything to do with this outstanding performance.” He added, “I have worked closely with Jeff for many years and he is an extraordinary leader who inspires loyalty, delivers strong results and cares deeply about our company, its employees and partners. I could not be more confident in his ability to lead NBCUniversal into the future.”