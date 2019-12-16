Reed MIDEM Signs Contract Renewal With Cannes

Reed MIDEM‘s Paul Zilk signed a new five-year partnership contract with David Lisnard, the mayor of Cannes, and Claire-Anne Reix and Didier Boidin of SEMEC, the company that operates the Palais des Festivals et Congrès de Cannes.

This latest agreement strengthens their long-standing partnership and confirms the presence of six major Reed MIDEM events (MIDEM, MIPIM, MIPTV, MIPCOM, MAPIC, and Esports Bar) in the city for the next five years.

Zilk, chief executive officer of Reed MIDEM, stated, “Reed MIDEM has been organizing major international business events in Cannes since MIPTV in 1965. The city is transforming itself in a positive manner, thanks to public and private investment that continually develops its services and its international competitiveness. Cannes and Reed MIDEM are working hand in hand to offer exceptional services to our clients.”