Disney Picks Up Broadcast Rights To ‘Cupcake & Dino’

Entertainment One (eOne) secured deals for the animated comedy series Cupcake & Dino: General Services.

The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia and Bravokids picked up the pay-TV broadcast rights to the children’s series. Co-produced by eOne and Brazil’s Birdo Studios, Cupake & Dino shares the adventures of Cupcake and his brother Dino as they enter the General Services industry. The first two seasons are available on Netflix, Canada’s Teletoon, and Disney channels across Latin America.

Monica Candiani, EVP of Content Sales, Family & Brands at eOne, remarked, “This latest deal for Cupcake & Dino highlights the growing global appeal of Pedro Eboli’s hilarious show and we look forward to bringing the duo’s madcap adventures to new audiences across Asia.”