Banijay Rights Delivers Formats To Southeast Asia

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, confirmed the local adaptations of its formats in Southeast Asia.

Forever Group in Myanmar acquired Don’t Forget the Lyrics! (pictured) for its entertainment channel MRTV-4. Forever Group ordered 240 episodes for broadcast in 2020. Houghton Street Media adapted The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds for Tencent Video in China.

Samia Moktar, Sales manager at Banijay Rights, said, “We’re so excited to see these blockbuster entertainment formats travel to the other side of the world. I’m confident that the local adaptations of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! and The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds will delight audiences in Myanmar and China, just as much as they have done in Europe and America. These modern classics use all the right ingredients to create perfect family entertainment, and that is always universal in its appeal.”