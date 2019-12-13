Rai Com Brings ‘Inspector Montalbano’ To BBC

Italy’s Rai Com and the British content distribution agency Videoplugger announced that Inspector Montalbano will be part of the BBC’s Christmas schedule of programming.

A selection of episodes will broadcast on BBC Four beginning Christmas Day. Additionally, all episodes of the detective series will be available on the BBC iPlayer as of December 14, 2020.

Emanuele Galloni, CEO of Videoplugger, remarked, “The choice by the BBC to feature on the iPlayer for the first time the entire collection of the Inspector Montalbano series is for us a great satisfaction and pride.” He added, “Salvo Montalbano’s TV movies, which have enjoyed success in the U.K. and many parts of the world, can now be enjoyed in their entirety by the large and very loyal BBC audience. We are particularly proud that our sales and business development efforts have led to this achievement.”