HBO Europe Orders Polish Drama ‘The Thaw’

HBO Europe announced it gave the greenlight to new Polish drama The Thaw.

Created and written by Marta Szymanek and directed by Xawery Zulawski, the six-part original production follows a female detective investigating the case of a woman discovered under melting ice. Production on the series will start in late January 2020.

Johnathan Young, VP of Original Programming and Production, Central Europe, commented, “On the surface, The Thaw is an investigative thriller. But the reason it is so compelling is because it is about a fascinating female character who is both ordinary and extraordinary, frozen in pain and grief and her worse nightmares. The intensity and courage of the writing make this pure HBO.”