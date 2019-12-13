Amazon Commissions ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ S4

Amazon Studios ordered a fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Season three of the series premiered on December 6, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. The third season continues to follow Midge and Susie as they tour and learn lessons in show business.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most watched opening weekend ever. We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in Season 4.”