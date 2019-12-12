Up The Ladder: Fred Rogers Productions

Fred Rogers Productions promoted Ellen Doherty to chief creative officer.

In her newly created role, Doherty will manage an expanding portfolio of children’s content and lead a team of creative professionals. She joined the company in 2016 as executive in charge of Production, during which time she oversaw the production of PBS Kids series such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Odd Squad.

Paul Siefken, president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions, said, “From her oversight of our award-winning portfolio to exceptional new projects in development, Ellen has been instrumental at every stage of the creative process, and we’ll continue to benefit from her know-how and talent.”