TV4 Entertainment And Flame Media Launch Food Streaming Channel

TV4 Entertainment will be launching a food-focused OTT streaming channel with Flame Media.

Food Feast TV will feature thousands of hours of programming, including A Taste of Travel (pictured), Food Safari, Saturday Kitchen, and Inside Lyndey’s Kitchen.The direct-to-consumer streaming channel comes as a result of a global distribution agreement between TV4 Entertainment and Flame Media. Food Feast TV will be available in early 2020.

John Caldon, chairman and CEO of Flame Media, remarked, “This strategic partnership allows us to access TV4 Entertainment’s unparalleled distribution and market expertise to quickly reach a large untapped audience with Flame Media’s expansive library of high-quality shows. Food Feast TV will help a passionate audience discover, enjoy, and fall in love with an exciting collection of food focused programming.”