NATPE Announces Unscripted Programming For Miami Event

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) unveiled programming events for the Unscripted track at this year’s NATPE Miami.

A+E Networks’ Paul Buccieri, author Doris Kearns Goodwin, and Live PD host Dan Abrams will participate in a fireside keynote conversation. The keynote chat will kick off the unscripted programming track at the market.

NATPE’s Unscripted track of programming will also include a keynote conversation with The Discovery Channel and CuriosityStream founder John Hendricks. There will be the Documentary Leadership Keynote panel with Bungalow Media + Entertainment’s Bobby Friedman, Break Thru Films’ Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg, Lifetime Networks’ Gena McCarthy, A+E Networks’ Elaine Frontain Bryant, and Eliot Goldberg. Additionally, a panel titled “What Viewers Want in 2020: Cable Content” will showcase executives from the Food Network, HGTV, WEtv, and Discovery.

NATPE Miami will run from January 21-23, 2020.